Rod 'Slasher' Breslau on what happened to Quake Champions The industry insider talks Quake and what went wrong with its latest iteration.

ur Shacknews E4 event has been home to plenty of reveals and interviews and exclusive interviews. With company like the one and only ICE-T, E4 has been a can’t-miss event. One of the folks that gave some of their time to sit down and chat with us was Rod “Slasher” Breslau. Infamous for his no f***’s given approach reporting, Slasher has become one of the most prominent names in the world of gaming and esports. During our interview with Breslau, we talked about the Quake series, as well as its latest entry, Quake Champions.

Shacknews and Slasher share similar origins, as both were strongly tied to the Quake series. We initially began back in 1996 as a Quake website, later expanding our scope. Slasher had some of his earliest competitive multiplayer experience with Quake. However, id Software’s FPS hasn’t seen the limelight in over a decade, with recent installations falling below expectations. The most recent game, Quake Champions met the same fate, struggling to gain an audience and deliver on the iconic name of Quake. Slasher weighed in on this during the interview.

“The game that really started competitive gaming and esports in the west and made this entire industry possible has been totally f****** screwed over completely time and time again…” Slasher said bluntly during the interview, which can be seen in its entirety here. Breslau compares the original state of Quake and its community to games like Valorant today.

Slasher has become notorious for his brutally honest takes on the video game industry and those within it. For more of his unfiltered thoughts, check out the full 2-hour interview with Rod “Slasher” Breslau. If you’re interested in more E4 goodness, you should check out the interview we did with star ICE-T.