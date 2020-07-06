Rod 'Slasher' Breslau on what happened to Quake Champions
The industry insider talks Quake and what went wrong with its latest iteration.
ur Shacknews E4 event has been home to plenty of reveals and interviews and exclusive interviews. With company like the one and only ICE-T, E4 has been a can’t-miss event. One of the folks that gave some of their time to sit down and chat with us was Rod “Slasher” Breslau. Infamous for his no f***’s given approach reporting, Slasher has become one of the most prominent names in the world of gaming and esports. During our interview with Breslau, we talked about the Quake series, as well as its latest entry, Quake Champions.
Shacknews and Slasher share similar origins, as both were strongly tied to the Quake series. We initially began back in 1996 as a Quake website, later expanding our scope. Slasher had some of his earliest competitive multiplayer experience with Quake. However, id Software’s FPS hasn’t seen the limelight in over a decade, with recent installations falling below expectations. The most recent game, Quake Champions met the same fate, struggling to gain an audience and deliver on the iconic name of Quake. Slasher weighed in on this during the interview.
“The game that really started competitive gaming and esports in the west and made this entire industry possible has been totally f****** screwed over completely time and time again…” Slasher said bluntly during the interview, which can be seen in its entirety here. Breslau compares the original state of Quake and its community to games like Valorant today.
Slasher has become notorious for his brutally honest takes on the video game industry and those within it. For more of his unfiltered thoughts, check out the full 2-hour interview with Rod “Slasher” Breslau. If you’re interested in more E4 goodness, you should check out the interview we did with star ICE-T.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Rod 'Slasher' Breslau on what happened to Quake Champions
-
-
-
If they could have just made the thing launch quickly and match quickly it would have worked.
DOOM Etermal runs great on older hardware. Loads fast, runs fast, etc.
Just take the game internal (which I think they essentially have since I think Saber isn't on there anymore) and make it run on id Tech. I can seriously play entire rounds of Quake Live in less time than it takes me to fire up Quake Champions, then get into a match.
-
i click for quake, but it seems like his point is just the obvious + saying "fuck" a lot?
quake is the franchise equivalent of a band that used to sell out stadiums and now plays state fairs. there is no grave injustice here to be righted. "quake" as a name is meaningless to most gamers (read: kids) in 2020, but is meaningful to just enough to make farming out the titles worth it.
-
Yeeeesh, that guy's entitled
Quake 4 was more than fine, though certainly a lackluster on the MP front.
Quake Champions could have been great I guess? But it's a combination of the game's many many faults (that main menu...), the whole genre of deathmatch shooter being dead and yeah, Bethesda not doing much on the marketing front.