Pokemon GO Fest 4-year anniversary kicks off with commercial directed by Rian Johnson The director of Knives Out and The Last Jedi directed the latest video for the upcoming Pokemon GO event.

Since taking the world by storm in 2016, Pokemon GO has amassed quite a following. Allowing people to capture Pokemon in the real world, Niantic’s augmented reality mobile game has garnered the attention of both longtime fans and newcomers to the Pokemon franchise. Pokemon GO Fests have been annual celebrations of the release that allow players to catch exclusive creatures and get some rare items. Usually an in-person gathering, Pokemon GO Fest will be enjoyed from home this year in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The latest trailer for the event teases surprises and was directed by… Rian Johnson?

That’s right, the latest commercial for Pokemon GO Fest 2020 was directed by Rian Johnson, who you may know as the writer and director of films such as Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Johnson and Niantic teamed up to create the new trailer, which showcases the wonders of Pokemon GO from the comfort of your home. “"Pokémon Go has kept me engaged with my friends remotely as I've been practicing physical distancing these past few months,” Johnson shared in a statement.

Titled “Look Closer” the latest Pokemon GO trailer shows Pokemon being found in unexpected places, such as a Snorlax taking a nap in the middle of a living room. Additional information on the event has been posted to the game’s official website. Pokemon GO players can jump into the Pokemon GO Fest weekly challenges, which have already begun. In preparation for the full event, these challenges will allow players to unlock some new creatures for GO Fest.

Rian Johnson’s Look Closer trailer highlights the idea that players can still have a sense of adventure with Pokemon GO, even if they can’t go out in the public in large gatherings during these trying times. Pokemon GO Fest 2020 will take place in-game on July 25 and 26.