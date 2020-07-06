Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 development slowed temporarily due to coronavirus Producer Yoshinori Kitase does not anticipate that there will be a big impact on production, however.

As with many other movies, TV shows, and games, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 is going through a few delays as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Producer Yoshinori Kitase and co-director Naomi Hamaguchi recently spoke with The Guardian about the project about the first game as well as issues that have cropped up involving the COVID-19 pandemic that's been plaguing everyone around the globe.

"I am pained and saddened to see so many people around the world suffering with the virus and even losing their lives,” said Kitase. "When we set the release date for the game, nobody could have predicted a global pandemic like this, and the release of the game happening during this unprecedented situation has blindsided us." However,

“At this current time, the team are still making the next game via remote working,” Kitase said. “Our performance will temporarily drop below 100% efficiency because of this, but I do not think there should be a big impact in the long term.”

“I sincerely hope that Final Fantasy VII Remake can provide those who are forced to endure the stress of living under lockdown a moment of relief and enjoyment in these trying times.”

With that said, since Kitase isn't that concerned about the delay being a big issue for the game, hopefully we can look forward to seeing it on schedule – whenever that may be.

As far as the first game goes, our own Greg Burke reviewed it and awarded it a 9 out of 10. Here's what he had to say:

"Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a masterpiece, a love letter to FF7 fans, an homage to one of the greatest games of all time. At its best it does everything the original did in 1997, revolutionizing the way video game stories can be told and reimaged. Square Enix has created a wonderful game full of characters, set pieces and stories for a whole new generation of players to follow the journey of Cloud Strife and his friends on a mission to save the world. Even though I personally didn’t care for the last hour or so of the game, I can’t deny the amazing effort Square Enix has put into Final Fantasy 7 Remake. It’s a fantastical, wonderful, magnificent experience for new and old gamers alike."

Keep it locked on Shacknews for additional updates.