Trading Card locations - The Last of Us Part 2 Learn all the Trading Card locations and grab all of these handy collectibles in The Last of Us Part 2 to earn the Master Set trophy.

There are a number of collectibles for players to find and acquire in The Last of Us Part 2. Chief among these are various Trading Cards, which players can find as they make their way through Ellie’s story. Finding all the Trading Card locations will reward you with the Master Set trophy, which you’ll need if you plan on earning your Platinum trophy. We’ve broken down all the locations you need to know below.

Just a small note before we get started. We’ve broken this guide down based on chapters and encounter sections. As such, there are some mild story and location spoilers ahead.

Trading Card locations

There are a ton of Trading Cards for players to find if they want to acquire the Master Set trophy. To make things easier to follow, this guide is broken down based on chapter and section. We’ve done our best to provide an accurate description of each Trading Card’s location, and we’ll have images added to each entry very soon.

Jackson

There is a total of four Trading Cards available to find during the Jackson portion of the game.

Waking Up

Seismicayla

Look for this help wanted sign right after leaving the greenhouse area.

The first Trading Card can be found after you reach the main street in Jackson. Once you leave the greenhouse area with Jesse, turn to the left at the intersection and look for a bulletin board with the words “Help Wanted” written at the top. This Trading Card can be found on the board. Grab if before continuing.

The Keene Twins

You can find this collectible after you finish talking to Maria and Seth inside of the Tipsy Bison Bar. Before you leave the bar and continue after Jesse, turn and head to the left instead of to the door. The Trading Card can be found on a barrel next to the dart board.

Patrol

Tesseracter

Grab this card off the shelf to add it to your collection.

While riding with Dina, you’ll come across a group of abandoned houses where you can dismount and grab some loot. Hop off your horse and move forward, past the trailer. You should see a large building full of holes ahead of you to the right. You can enter the building by climbing on the nearby car. The card can be found inside the closet in this building.

Laurent Foucault, CEO SPARK

Make sure to check for this storage room when exploring Eugene's hideout.

The final card for this chapter can be found after you reach the library. Look for the children’s reading room and then keep your eyes peeled for a small storage room to the left. Head inside and you should see this collectible resting on the table next to a stack of books.

Seattle Day 1

You can find and acquire a whopping 24 Trading Cards during the Seattle Day 1 section of the game.

The Gate

Motivator

Check the bus stop for this collectible.

Not long after the chapter kicks off, Dina and Ellie will find themselves in a clearing with a bus stop that has become covered in grass and vines. Hop off your horse and head inside to find this Trading Card stashed on the side panel.

The Starfire Kids

Grab this card from the bulletin board.

After reaching the freeway, head under the bridge and enter the construction site office off to the left. You can rummage for supplies inside. Before you leave, check the notice board in the first room to find this collectible pinned to the board.

Chessmaster

Look for a ladder just inside the doorway that you can climb to find this collectible.

After climbing over the gate that leads into the Seattle QZ, head along the main catwalk. Don’t drop down just yet. Instead, look for a ladder inside the tower and then climb up it to find a load of supplies, as well as this collectible, resting on a desk.

Oozer

Climb onto this portable building to find this card next to a lawn chair.

This next card is a bit trickier to find. While working to open the main gate for Dina, Ellie will have to toss a power line over the fence and then use it to open up the gate. Before doing this, toss the cord over the roof of the trailer and then climb up the other side. You’ll find a slew of supplies like ammo and alcohol on top of the trailer, as well as a Trading Card that you can grab before moving on.

Downtown

Das Wort

Grab this collectible from the drawer behind the counter in the music shop.

This Trading Card can be found inside of a drawer next to the cash register in the Valiant Music Shop that Ellie and Dina can explore during the Downtown section.

Doctor Uckmann

Check the structure ahead and to the right in this screenshot to find this collectible.

This Easter egg of a collectible can be found just east of the synagogue that you need to enter to continue the main story. Look for a broken-down building that is missing most of the exterior. There’s a set of stairs you can climb up here that will allow you to break a window and then jump across a small ledge. Continuing up the stars to the third floor will allow you to find some additional supplies, as well as this Trading Card.

Flo

Squeeze through the opening here and open the safe behind the gate to nab this card.

This particular collectible can be acquired by unlocking and looting the safe hidden behind Gate West 2. The combination to this particular safe is 0451. You can find more info on safe codes in our handy guide.

Big Blue

Loot the Ruston Coffee shop to find this collectible.

The next card on our list can be found inside of the Ruston Coffee chop just north of the courthouse. Break through the windows and then climb inside and check the drawers near the coffee machine in the back to find this collectible item.

Know It All

Loot the bedside table in room 216 of the Serevena Hotel to find this card.

To find this card, continue through the game until you acquire the gas to power the "Fuck Fedra" gate that leads to the Serevena Hotel. Once in the hotel, head into Room 216 and check the drawer between the beds to find this item and add it to your collection.

Eastbrook Elementary

Cardio

Loot this bedside table to find the Cardio card.

When leaving the school, you’ll jump across the rooftops to an apartment. Don’t continue too far just yet. Instead, open up the nightstand next to the bed and you should find this Trading Card waiting to be collected.

Capitol Hill

Kinnard, Esq.

Enter house #3 and loot the table to find this collectible.

You can find this card inside of House #3. To find the house, look for the swimming pool near the start of the area. Find the apartment and head inside to find this Trading Card inside of the table next to the couch.

Rockefeller

Follow the back of the motel and then jump through this window to find the Rockefeller card inside.

The next card can be found inside of Room #3 at the Capitol Inn Motel. Don’t jump down over the balcony or pass beyond the motel just yet, as you won’t be able to get back if you do. Unfortunately, you can’t exactly just walk through the front door into Room #3. Instead, head into the alleyway on your left and look for an open window. Jump through to enter the room and then look for this card on the ground next to a turned over trash can.

Doctor Stem

Make sure to clear out the nearby infected and WLF before looting!

After reaching the gas station with the WLF patrol, head across the street and enter the bookstore. There are several infected in here, so be careful as you explore, especially if you haven’t taken out the WLF outside. Look for a small hallway that leads into the back area, then turn to the left and look for this Trading Card on top of a book next to a portable record player.

Sergeant Frost

Loot these lockers to find another collectible.

Just down the hill from the gas station you can find the Olive Street Market grocery store. This area is also patrolled by WLF, so move carefully. There are several infected inside the back of the store, so take them out quietly and then look for this Trading Card inside one of the lockers in the back.

Candelabra

Look for this card advertisement next to the ATM in the convenience store the Clicker comes running out of.

After you reach the section with the trip mines, look for a small convenience store that you can enter directly to the left – where the first infected comes running out of. You can find this Trading Card underneath an ad for more Trading Cards in the back of the store.

Blizarrebra

Make sure you grab this collectible from the furniture thrift store before you continue towards the TV station.

As you’re making your way through the area with trip mines, look out for a thrift store across the street from a large group of traps. Walk forward into the building and look for this Trading Card on the bookshelf with some children’s books.

Channel 13

Kimimela

Check the room at the end of the hallway to find this card.

After entering the television station and finding the gruesome scene that was left behind, head up the stairs to the main recording area. Use the windows to the make your way past a locked door, and then look for a dead body holding a shotgun. Move past this body and look for this Trading Card on the desk beyond.

The Tunnels

The Imp

Go prone and search the garbage bags to find this collectible.

After exiting the first area with the WLF and the Clickers, look out for a destroyed train car at the end of the tunnel. Go prone and look for this Trading Card hidden among the debris that runs along the ground near the bottom of the train car.

Dr. Daniela Star

You'll need to crawl through a small gap to reach this locked storage area.

After dealing with the Shamblers, move through the gate and then down the tunnel. There’s a storage room to the right here that is locked. You can actually crawl through a small opening between the desks on the right, which will give you access to the storage area inside. Look for this Trading Card on the desk, then grab any other materials around you.

Bastet

Crawl through the mud under one of the wrecked train cars to find a compartment inside with some goodies you can collect.

Continue through the Tunnels until you reach the subway station full of crashed train cars. Head through the first car, then look for an area with a red soda machine. You can find this next Trading Card by going prone and then crawling through the mud to enter the car. Grab this collectible and any other goodies from the area inside.

The Theatre

Mortem

Break the glass in this display case to find a collectible card inside.

After Dina and Ellie reach the theatre, head to the concession stand next to the bathrooms on the main floor. You can hop over the counter and break up the glass cabinets in the back to find this Trading Card hidden inside.

Beyond

Look for this card underneath the overturned sofa.

Head up to the second floor in the theatre and make your way to the end of the hall, where an overturned sofa waits. This Trading Card can be found underneath the overturned sofa. It’s hard to miss if you’re looking for it.

The Birthday Gift

The Nighthawk

Grab this collectible off the bench during the museum flashback.

While playing through Ellie’s flashback to the museum, make your way through the story to the second area filled with dinosaur bones. Make your way past the triceratops to the small alcove that leads to the bathrooms and then look for this Trading Card on the edge of one of the benches.

Saura

You can nab this card after splitting up from Joel during the second portion of the museum flashback.

While exploring the second area of the museum, look for an exhibit with a moose surrounded by wolves. You can find this Trading Card on the ground underneath the nearby bench. Grab it before continuing too deeply into the area.

Seattle Day 2

There are 12 more Trading Cards to add to your collection during Seattle Day 2.

Hillcrest

Wachumero

Break out the back window of this pickup to find a card inside.

The first Trading Card for this section can be found just after you gain control of Ellie. Turn around and look for a truck stuck in a muddy ditch. This Trading Card can be nabbed by breaking the back window and grabbing it from inside.

Shair the Sorcerer

Climb up the trash can and head into the building to find this collectible.

After the WLF drive past and up the hill, head to the left and drop through the sinkhole. You can continue up the other site to enter a decrepit building. Inside you’ll find several materials. Head to the back and look for this Trading Card on a stack of boxes.

Naledi the Youthful

Grab this collectible from the back spokes of the bicycle.

This Trading Card can be found stashed in the spokes of the back wheel of a bicycle inside of the bicycle workshop area. Look around the back of the room and enter the office to find the bike situated in the corner. Grab the card before you continue.

Brainstorm

Check the other side of this playhouse for another card.

After the explosion at the top of the hill, move around the nearby infected and then hop the nearby fence to reach a backyard with a small hot tub area. The yard also has a small children’s playhouse, where you’ll find this Trading Card stashed on the shelf of one of the windows.

Reverb

Crawl under the bed to find yet another trading card.

Once you reach the area filled with WLF and dogs, make your way around the area and deal with any enemies that get in your way. It’s honestly easier to just take them all out before looting, so we’d recommend that. Whatever you decide, make your way down the street to the end. Look for a house marked 1214, and then head inside and up the stairs. Turn completely around and follow the hallway to a bedroom with a window that overlooks the front yard. This Trading Card is under the bed inside this room.

Finding Strings

The Austringer

Check the car at the bottom of the sinkhole before continuing into the hotel during this flashback.

During the flashback, ride down into the town towards the music shop. The path will be blocked, so you’ll need to go through a nearby hotel. Instead of climbing back up to where Joel is, continue forward into the hole and look for a car with a missing back door. This Trading Card is on the seat inside.

The Seraphites

Randy Styles

Grab this collectible off the rack near the front registers.

While moving through the first area of this section of the chapter, look around for the Quickmart and then head inside. This Trading Card can be found on one of the shelves near the front registers.

Shift

Climb in the window of this conference room using the cord nearby and then grab this collectible off the couch.

While exploring, look for the conference center. You can head inside and use the elevator shaft inside the building to reach the second story and then break the glass windows to gain access to a locked room. There’s a rope nearby that you can use to climb up into the locked room and grab this Trading Card from the couch inside.

Star Sign

In the same room as the safe that uses the wedding anniversary combination, open up this table to find the card inside.

After grabbing the last collectible, head up the street and look out for a group of apartments on the left side of the road. The front door is locked, but you can actually get inside by crawling through the window to the right. This will put you in the basement area. Head up the stairs and clear the floors for any additional goodies. When you’re ready to grab the card, head up and break the windows to gain access to the locked apartment on the left. There’s a safe in this room as well. Search the drawer on the left-hand side of the bed to find this Trading Card.

Arch-Enemy

Search this desk drawer to find this trading card.

While exploring the Seattle Conference Center, head down into the building by dropping down the scaffolding. If you look around, you should spot a couple of windows higher up that you can break, allowing you to climb inside an office. This Trading Card can be found inside the middle drawer of one of the desks.

Doppelganger

Search the pile of toys at the foot of this table to find another collectible.

After running into the Seraphites in the park, you’ll need to move through a hotel to progress. Much of the area is blocked off, but if you continue upstairs and look at the table in the corner of the hall, you should be able to spot this Trading Card hidden among a pile of toys on the floor.

Bhat M'Andarr

Turn left after entering the pharmacy and look for this card to the right of the yellow kiosk.

After reaching the swimming area, move forward and up the steps to the Weston Pharmacy. This Trading Card can be found inside the pharmacy next to the yellow kiosk to the left just as you enter the building.

Seattle Day 3

This portion of the game contains a total of 6 Trading Cards for players to find and acquire.

Road to the Aquarium

Esquire

Make sure you grab this card before you leave the backstage area.

After waking up, head out of the dressing room and move towards the front of the stage area. There’s a room just before the giant red curtains (where Ellie found the guitar when her and Dina first arrived at the theatre). If you look to the left you should be able to spot this Trading Card on the recording equipment work area in the corner.

Tormentra

You'll need to crawl through a door filled with debris to find this collectible.

The next Trading Card can be found after Ellie and Jesse break into a building shortly after leaving the theatre. Pass through the breakroom and then by the bathroom on your right. Look for a door that is partially blocked by debris. If you crawl underneath the debris, you will reach a small office area. Search the nearby computer desk to find this Trading Card.

Tanager

Drop off this concrete slab and crawl underneath to find this card.

Look for this Trading Card inside of the old bookstore that Jesse and Ellie have to move through. The card can be found on the bottom shelf of a bookshelf underneath the concrete slab you drop down onto to exit the building.

Tatuaje

Make sure to grab this card before you help Jesse lift the pipes.

The final Trading Card in this chapter can be found after Jesse and Ellie agree to steal a boat. Crawl through the debris and then look to the left to find this card on a small shelf. Make sure to grab it before helping Jesse move the nearby debris so you can continue.

The Flooded City

Seff-L'ho'phaq

Climb out of the boat at the first gate and look for this collectible nearby.

After reaching a gate that you can’t pass just yet, exit the boat and turn around. Move through the nearby open door to find an office. You can find this Trading Card by searching the drawer at the end of the desk located in this office.

Khazakh Bright

Khazakh Bright trading location - tlou2

This collectible can be found once you reach the arcade. Make your way through the area until you have to fight the Bloater. After it’s defeated, look for this collectible by lifting a nearby shutter and then hopping over into the booth. The card is in the display case.

Santa Barbara

There are two Trading Cards for players to find during the Santa Barbara chapter.

Pushing Inland

CBB-73

The penultimate Trading Card can be found while exploring the mansion at the top of the hill in this chapter. Make your way to the roof and then drop down to the second floor. Keep looking until you find the bedroom. The collectible is inside the bedroom, resting on the edge of the desk.

The Resort

Sparkthug

The final Trading Card is located near the workbench in the area with the first group of slavers. Move through the building on the left from where you entered the area. There’s a small table to the right of the door. The card is on the table next to a stereo.

