New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

G FUEL and Sega team up for Sonic-themed products

In celebration of the franchise's 29th anniversary, Sonic is crossing over with G FUEL.
Donovan Erskine
1

Sonic the Hedgehog is celebrating his 29-year anniversary. Debuting on June 23, 1991, Sonic has become one of gaming's most recognizable faces. Seeing a countless number of adaptations, Sonic has even been the star of his own television show and feature film. Sonic the Hedgehog will now expand into the world of gaming energy drinks. It was announced the G FUEL and Sega will be partnering to create special edition products themed around everybody’s favorite blue hedgehog. 

G FUEL made the announcement on their official Twitter account. After teasing a mysterious upcoming crossover, the company confirmed that they’d be teaming up with sonic in honor of his 29th birthday. The announcement was coupled with a brief video. On G FUEL’s website, the upcoming products from the Sonic crossover can be viewed. 

Sonic will be receiving his very own G FUEL flavor. Titled “peach rings”, Sonic’s special edition flavor will be available in 4-packs, 12-packs, and a tub full of formula so that owners can make their own mix. Of course, all of these products are designed with Sonic and his signature golden rings. There’s also a collector’s edition box that comes with the tub of formula, as well as a Sonic shaker cup.

The G FUEL Sonic products will be available for purchase in August 2020. In the meantime, fans can join the waiting list so that they don’t miss an update. With the Sonic franchise celebrating 29 years, we could potentially hear more news about the speedy hedgehog. In such a case, we’ll be right here on Shacknews getting that news to you super fast.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola