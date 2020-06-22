Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time reveal trailer shows playable Crash, Coco, & Cortex Crash Bandicoot 4 will feature newly playable characters outside of its titular star.

Activision’s Crash Bandicoot series saw great success throughout the late 90’s and 2000’s as both a PlayStation exclusive and a third-party title. After falling out of the spotlight in the 2010’s, the series saw a spike in relevance again with 2017’s Crash Bandicoot N. Sane trilogy remaster. Now, with the renewed interest in the property. Activision has announced Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. One of the new aspects of this game is that players will be able to play as Coco and Cortex in addition to Crash Bandicoot.

The announcement comes by way of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, where the first trailer for Crash 4 was revealed. 2017’s Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy remaster shot new life into the franchise, after it hadn’t seen a new installment in several years. The developers also play into this with the subtitle for Crash 4, “It’s About time.”

During the stream, we saw Crash Bandicoot up to his usual antics. However, we also saw both Coco and Cortex in action. Crash has a number of signature moves that he uses in both world traversal and combat. In Crash Bandicoot 4, Coco will be fully playable throughout the game. “You’re going to be able to choose between them at any time, and they share the same moveset.” Said Paul Yan, a developer on the game when speaking about Crash and Coco.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will also let players step into the boots of the villainous Doctor Neo Cortex. “He’s got a completely different moveset from Crash and Coco.” Instead of barreling through enemies and obstacles like the bandicoots, Cortex uses a ray gun to transform enemies and hazards. Levels will be specifically designed for his skillset.

Activision’s Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time releases on October 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. As more information on the game is revealed, we’ll be right here to break it down for you on Shacknews.