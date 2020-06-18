How to craft Molotovs – The Last of Us Part 2 Learn how to unlock Molotovs and start crafting them in The Last of Us Part 2.

There are multiple weapons and gadgets that players can get their hands on in The Last of Us Part 2. As you explore the infection-ravaged world, you’ll find plenty of different materials, weapons, and even things like Molotovs. Extremely handy for dealing with large groups of infected, this guide will teach you everything you need to know to unlock and start crafting Molotovs.

This story contains some spoilers for The Last of Us Part 2’s first few hours. As such, we highly recommend that any players wishing to avoid spoilers of any type stop reading right now.

How to craft Molotovs

Molotovs are one of the most useful items you can obtain in The Last of Us Part 2, and you’ll get access to these handy items fairly early on. During Chapter 2, when on patrol with Ellie and Dina, players will have to make their way through and clear out a little stripmall area. This is where you’ll get your first real taste of combat in The Last of Us Part 2, and also where Dina will hook you up with the Molotov recipe.

You'll unlock the Molotov recipe early on in The Last of Us Part 2.

Once you have the recipe unlocked, crafting Molotovs is actually very easy. You’ll need the following ingredients to craft one Molotov:

1 alcohol

1 rag

You’ll notice that the Molotov shares the same ingredients as a Health Kit, so make sure you have plenty of those stored up before using all your materials on Molotovs. To find more ingredients for Molotovs, make sure you’re checking storefronts, inside of cabinets, and even inside of the various display units that some stores have. You can smash the glass on many of these counter display areas to grab additional resources from inside.

Now that you know how to craft Molotovs, be sure to head back over to our The Last of Us Part 2 guide for even more helpful information.