Pokemon news coming tomorrow with Pokemon Presents

The Pokemon company has announced a news drop for June 17.
Donovan Erskine
1

On the eve of Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor DLC expansion release, the company is already teasing the future of the franchise. The Pokemon Company has announced “Pokemon Presents”, a digital online event that will feature news on the franchise. This news comes as a bit of a surprise, but Pokemon fans won’t have to wait long to see what the company has in store.

The unexpected confirmation of upcoming news comes by way of the official Pokemon Twitter account. “We have Pokemon news. You want Pokemon news.” The Pokemon Company cryptically stated in their post. Pokemon Presents will take place on June 17 at 6AM PT / 9AM ET. The event will be streamed using YouTube’s premiere feature. In fact, the link to the video countdown is already live. 

There is plenty of speculating to be done surrounding the upcoming Pokemon Presents. It’s not specified whether or not the news will be based on the video games or not. The Pokemon franchise has seen success on television, film, and in merchandising, so there’s a solid chance that there won’t be any video game news at all during tomorrow’s briefing. With the Isle of Armor DLC set to release tomorrow, and the Frozen Tundra still to come, it would be an odd time to announce a new mainline entry in the franchise. 

It’s also interesting to note the new “Pokemon Presents” branding. Before, these pokemon events were done under the banner of “Pokemon Direct” following in the footsteps of parent company Nintendo. Could this be a clue as to what sort of content the Pokemon plans to reveal? We’ll have to wait and see. 

With only 24 hours separating this announcement from the event itself, fans won’t have to wait very long to get their next dosage of Pokemon news. Whatever news they’ve got up their sleeves, we’ll have it for you right here on Shacknews.

