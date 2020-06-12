Xur's location and wares for June 12, 2020 - Destiny 2 Find out where Xur is and what he has for sale right here.

Another week has come and gone and while we have a new season to dive into in Destiny 2, some things never change. Xur is back at it again, and those looking to find the mysterious merchant will need to know his location and what he has available for sale. Thankfully, we can help. Here’s what you’ll need to know.

As usual, Xur will appear around 1 p.m. ET and will stick around until the weekly reset kicks in on Tuesday morning. That gives players a good few days to login to Destiny 2 and pick up whatever they need from him over the weekend.

Head to the barge on Nessus to find Xur.

Those looking for Xur can find him by heading over to the barge on Nessus. Once there, you can talk with the merchant of the Nine to pick up any of the Exotic items that he has for sale. This time around, Xur is packing:

Promethium Spur Exotic Warlock Leg Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Raiden Flux Exotic Hunter Chest Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Synthoceps Exotic Titan Gauntlets - 23 Legendary Shards

Black Talon Exotic Sword - 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

If you haven’t unlocked any of the items that Xur currently has on offer, then go ahead and do so while he’s around. If you’re running low on shards, you can check out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards for help acquiring more of this useful currency quickly. If nothing else, we recommend picking up the Exotic Engram, which will grant you something you don’t already have.

