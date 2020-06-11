New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PlayStation 5 will come in two versions, including digital edition without a disc drive

There will be two versions of the PlayStation 5 available to fit your budget and needs, though we still don't have a price.

Brittany Vincent
14

Today was a momentous occasion for PlayStation fans. Sony finally revealed what the system will look like when it debuts this holiday season, along with a bushel of other details, including some additional information about what you can expect when the system launches. 

One big bullet point to consider when buying a PlayStation 5 is whether you want one of two versions more: the "regular" PlayStation 5 with a disc tray or the Digital Edition, which nixes it completely. 

Developing...

Brittany Vincent

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    June 11, 2020 5:02 PM

    Brittany Vincent posted a new article, PlayStation 5 will come in two versions, including digital edition without a disc drive

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 11, 2020 5:05 PM

      If it's only 50 bucks cheaper or something I don't think that worth it. I'd need 100 savings to think about it

      • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 11, 2020 5:09 PM

        I only have about 10 or 15 games, at least 3 or 4 were used, under $20 US to my door and several (MOST) of my other games, purchased new, delivered for less money than fucking downloading them.
        Nope and no - no thanks to most digital.

        • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 11, 2020 5:44 PM

          This. Physical is still cheaper somehow, but I think I still prefer digital. Not hearing the disk whirling is worth it.

          • aethyr legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            June 11, 2020 5:45 PM

            Can't you just install the game? Does it still spin the disc?

          • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            June 11, 2020 5:46 PM

            On PS4, the disc spins to identify it's in there and then spins down 90 seconds later (after initial install)
            The only whirrrrr you're otherwise hearing is their idiot fans.

            • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              June 11, 2020 5:48 PM

              Yeah I have the 1st gen lawnmower edition of the PS4Pro, so yeah, I know that sound well.

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 11, 2020 5:27 PM

      Even though I will be like 90% digital I'll still get a drive if only for the UHD Bluray player.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 11, 2020 5:50 PM

        Same here. Assuming it'll be a quality drive it saves from having to have another piece of gear in the rack.

    • freshyk legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 11, 2020 6:41 PM

      I'll only get the disc version for the rare times I will use it for Blu-ray in my living room.

    • G D mercury mega
      reply
      June 11, 2020 6:45 PM

      That thing looks like EVE from WALL-E

