PlayStation 5 will come in two versions, including digital edition without a disc drive There will be two versions of the PlayStation 5 available to fit your budget and needs, though we still don't have a price.

Today was a momentous occasion for PlayStation fans. Sony finally revealed what the system will look like when it debuts this holiday season, along with a bushel of other details, including some additional information about what you can expect when the system launches.

One big bullet point to consider when buying a PlayStation 5 is whether you want one of two versions more: the "regular" PlayStation 5 with a disc tray or the Digital Edition, which nixes it completely.

Developing...