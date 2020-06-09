Ninjala adds new Scroll Blade and Drum Beat weapons You'll be able to blow some bubbles and kick some butt in Ninjala with the new weapons developers are soon showing off.

Ninjala fans are getting a heaping helping of informative new content thanks to a new developer diary surrounding the game.

The new video reflects on some of the cool happenings from the most recent open beta test (which yours truly tried out), and introduces two new weapons that you can play with on launch day: the Scroll Blade and Drum Beat.

There's also the news that the first official Ninjala livestream is happening on June 17. It will introduce several new weapons that players will be able to use when the game is finally out later this month in addition to the Team Battle Mode. That's not all – Japanese pop star Kyary Pamyu Pamyu will stop by for a special guest appearance in a team battle against the developers.

I went hands-on with the game originally at PAX West 2018, and here's what I thought:

"Making sure you've always got a weapon is a huge part of the game, and you can't forget to make sure you've got your bubblegum weapon available if you suddenly get taken out or eliminated. As I was getting my bearings, I made this mistake a lot. The demo found me and News Editor Charles Singletary squaring off against a squad of other attendees, with all of us working against each other to score as any points as possible by knocking each other out. I ended up taking second place, which wasn't too shabby."

Ninjala is set to launch as a free-to-play game on Switch this June 24.