Destiny 2: Beyond Light will introduce Stasis and new class abilities

Destiny 2's next expansion, Beyond Light, will introduce new class abilities and a new damage type called Stasis.
Josh Hawkins
1

Loads of news dropped for Destiny 2 during today's Bungie reveal stream. On top of learning that Destiny 2's next expansion, called Beyond Light, would drop this September, we also learned that the DLC will include a new set of class abilities and a new damage type called Stasis.

Developing....

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

