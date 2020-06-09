Destiny 2: Beyond Light will introduce Stasis and new class abilities
Destiny 2's next expansion, Beyond Light, will introduce new class abilities and a new damage type called Stasis.
Loads of news dropped for Destiny 2 during today's Bungie reveal stream. On top of learning that Destiny 2's next expansion, called Beyond Light, would drop this September, we also learned that the DLC will include a new set of class abilities and a new damage type called Stasis.
Developing....
From The Chatty
-
Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Destiny 2: Beyond Light will introduce Stasis and new class abilities