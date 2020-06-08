Sludge Life is free now via the Epic Games Store Live your best life and tag the city in this lo-fi, hilarious romp through the city in this awesome Jet Set Radio-like adventure.

Looking to sludge up your life? Do just that with Sludge Life, a "first-person, open-world, vandalism-centric" adventure featuring "cranky idiots." You're a tagger named GHOST who's ready to leave their mark on every surface across the city.

In this out there homage to Jet Set Radio, which is free right now via the Epic Games Store, you'll become one of the top vandals in the city as you smoke cigarettes, fart on command, find a cat with two buttholes, and explore a living, breathing city to your heart's content.

In addition to tagging surfaces, you can download apps and games in the game itself, check out a ton of hilarious NPCs, and rock out to a catchy soundtrack. You'll want to take in every second of this sick aesthetic, too.

The best part is the fact that the game is free for the foreseeable future – it's normally $14.99, but the Epic Games Store lists it as free until May 28, 2021. That means you've got until the coronavirus starts to dissipate (we hope, because people are stupid) to grab your own copy.

If you do end up snagging a copy, be sure to let us know what you think of it in the comments below.