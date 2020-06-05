Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! launches this fall for consoles and PC Get your cook on in the newest entry of the challenging series as it pulls its own popular food truck into the station this fall.

It's time for a second helping of cooking fun in Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, as the game exits Early Access and launches across consoles and PC this fall.

Get those spatulas ready, because this tasty treat of a game is bringing us a sequel where players participate in the Iron Cook National Food Truck Championships. Set in 2042, players will breeze through the game's new story-driven campaign where you'll be able to cook hundreds of foods from old titles and those that are new to the series. You'll be able to play with tons of food already seen in older Cook, Serve, Delicious! games.

There's a single-player campaign that you can play alone or with a friend in local co-op as you upgrade your food truck to sell new dishes and work across the nation as you try to claim your title of best chef (and food truck) in the world.

The hardcore time management and cooking title from developer Vertigo Gaming also debuted a new update at the same time as its release announcement, which adds 40 new levels, two new food truck attacks, and a variety of other features and improvements as well.

Currently, all three of the Cook, Serve, Delicious! Games are on sale on Steam through June 7, and you can get caught up just in time for the new entry this fall. There's no set date for its debut just yet, though.