Crucible is retiring two of three game modes "for the foreseeable future" Two of the game's three modes will be removed apparently indefinitely so the team can focus on the mode everyone plays.

Amazon's new free-to-play team-based shooter Crucible is already making big changes. Less than a month after is debut on May 20, it's stripping two of its three game modes.

Developer Relentless has indicated that it will be removing both the Alpha Hunters and Harvester Command modes, which allow battle royale-like matches and two teams of eight players working to capture and control points, respectively.

This will leave only the Heart of the Hive mode, where players take up arms against each other as well as massive creatures that drop hearts when defeated. But it won't leave for much variation between modes, something that seem that it would be important to players, like in games such as Overwatch.

"Focusing on one mode allows us to refine the design of core systems without the compromises we needed to make to support three game modes," Relentless explained in its most recent developer update.

"The community has rallied around Heart of the Hives in an amazing way," the update continued. "Moving forward, we'll be putting all of our efforts towards Heart of the Hives and what we can do to make that mode shine." Alpha Hunters soon be removed and then Harvester Command will be taken out of the game "once our new player experience has been improved."

These changes taking place just two weeks after launch don't bode well for the game, but it appears to be all about pleasing players, as the developers noted they "won't begin Season 1" until they feel the game is "ready" for its first major live season.

"We're excited about the road ahead," the update read. "We're going to be making a lot of changes based on your feedback, and at the end of this we'll have built a great game together."