Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival 2020 North America canceled due to coronavirus The latest Final Fantasy 14 game patch has been delayed by a month as well, as more bad news for fans of the game surfaces.

Final Fantasy 14 fans will have to wait until potentially next year to head back to the game's yearly fan festival.

The North American event was set to happen this November, but Square Enix has made the decision to pull the plug due to concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus and COVID-19. The latest Letter from the Producer LXIII from Naoki Yoshida himself detailed the decision to cancel the event. Initially, the plan wasn't to cancel, but to figure out ways it could still be held even with the pandemic raging on.

Unfortunately, due to everything that's going on, the team felt that they would not be able to guarantee the health and safety of attendees. Yoshida offered his apologies for the inconvenience for those who have been affected by the cancellation. However, there's no word on whether next year's event has been confirmed or not just yet.

There are still other festivals in Japan and Europe that have yet to be canceled, with one in December 2020 and the other in February 2021. Square Enix has noted that these are still planned to take place.

Additionally, Final Fantasy 14 Patch 5.3 has been delayed by a month to July from its original June 16 release date. It looks like the entire Final Fantasy 14 ecosystem and community has been affected by the coronavirus, just like the rest of the world. With a little luck, hopefully it will all be back to normal soon.