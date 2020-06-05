Pokemon Sword and Shield players can get a free Galarian Corsola right now Gear up for the upcoming Isle of Armor expansion with a Galarian Corsola and a pack of goodies to go with it.

Ready to nab another free Pokemon before the new Sword and Shield expansion The Isle of Armor drops? This week only, you can get a free Galarian Corsola with the Hidden Ability Cursed Body.

The free Corsola's Cursed Body means that if a Pokemon gets hit by an attack, there's a 30% chance the move that caused the damage will be disabled for the next four turns. It's a useful move that fits well within Corsola's odd "dead" Galarian form. Should be a good Pokemon to have on your team to get ready for the upcoming Isle of Armor expansion.

There are other goodies up for grabs right now as well. You can get the following items that aid in various Pokemon evolution now, listed below, via Mystery Gift just like Galarian Corsola.

Sweet Apple (Applin -> Appletun)

Tart Apple (Applin -> Flapple)

Chipped Pot (Sinistea -> Polteageist)

Cracked Pot (Sinistea -> Polteageist)

Sachet (Spritzee -> Aromatisse)

Whipped Dream (Swirlix -> Slurpuff)

To get your Pokemon and items, just go to the main menu and choose Mystery Gift. Select Get a Gift, then the Get via internet option. Continue the prompts and you will receive your item bundle and Corsola.

Be sure you grab your freebies before 8 PM ET on June 11. On that day, Sword and Shield owners will get a new Pokemon instead: Galarian Meowth. Currently, the Galar starters Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble are all available as well via Pokemon Home. It's time to start gearing up for a whole new adventure, and you're going to want to make sure you're ready to take on the new trainers that will be coming your way – and the new Pokemon, too.