Let's talk about This Week at Bungie - June 4, 2020

This Week at Bungie - June 4, 2020
The June 4, 2020 This Week at Bungie starts off talking about Black Lives Matter, systemic racism, how Bungie plans to help now and in the future, and how you can as well. Several organizations are linked for players to visit and potentially donate to.
The second topic discussed is Pride month, which includes a note from the Bungie Diversity Committee.
Players who wish to show their support can buy Pride Pin, with all profits from the sale of these pins going to the It Gets Better Project. You’ll also receive an in-game emblem if you decide to pick up one of the pins from the Bungie Store.
Next up was information about the game and its future. Bungie will roll out Update 2.9.0 next week and included some notes you can read by visiting the original This Week at Bungie post. They also reminded players they would roll out more about the next season of Destiny 2 on June 9 at 9 a.m. PDT and 12 p.m. EDT.
From there, Staff Designer Lisa Brown talked about controller remapping for accessibility. Bungie has big plans to allow players to fully remap their controllers, which is a wonderful thing to hear. If you want to read more about that, please visit the original post I've linked above.
Sorry we didn’t dig into more gameplay related information, Guardians, but Bungie focused on more important issues this week, as they should have. I’m going to do the same. Instead of deep-diving the gameplay information from TWAB, I’m going to stand back and let this week’s post shine a light on more important things.
