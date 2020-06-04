Let's talk about This Week at Bungie - June 4, 2020

Greetings, Guardians. It’s Thursday, so it’s time for us to talk about what was presented today in This Week at Bungie. The post isn’t short, but my thoughts are, so let’s dive in.

This Week at Bungie - June 4, 2020

The June 4, 2020 This Week at Bungie starts off talking about Black Lives Matter, systemic racism, how Bungie plans to help now and in the future, and how you can as well. Several organizations are linked for players to visit and potentially donate to.

The second topic discussed is Pride month, which includes a note from the Bungie Diversity Committee.

Our Pride pin was specifically designed to include black and brown stripes, in an effort to be inclusive and show support for people of color within the LGBTQIA+ community. In that spirit we want to continue our support for all intersectional communities; including LGTBQIA+ individuals who are also part of the Black community currently fighting against racial oppression, demanding justice and equality. We can support the Black Lives Matter movement and the LGBTQIA+ community at the same time, because without the leadership and heroism of Transgender Black and Brown individuals, like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, today's LGBTQIA+ rights would not exist. And so now is a time to do more to help both, rather than dividing our efforts.

Players who wish to show their support can buy Pride Pin, with all profits from the sale of these pins going to the It Gets Better Project. You’ll also receive an in-game emblem if you decide to pick up one of the pins from the Bungie Store.

Next up was information about the game and its future. Bungie will roll out Update 2.9.0 next week and included some notes you can read by visiting the original This Week at Bungie post. They also reminded players they would roll out more about the next season of Destiny 2 on June 9 at 9 a.m. PDT and 12 p.m. EDT.

From there, Staff Designer Lisa Brown talked about controller remapping for accessibility. Bungie has big plans to allow players to fully remap their controllers, which is a wonderful thing to hear. If you want to read more about that, please visit the original post I've linked above.

Sorry we didn’t dig into more gameplay related information, Guardians, but Bungie focused on more important issues this week, as they should have. I’m going to do the same. Instead of deep-diving the gameplay information from TWAB, I’m going to stand back and let this week’s post shine a light on more important things.