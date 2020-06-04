Overcooked! is free again on the Epic Games Store This hectic cooking game is free for the taking on the Epic Games Store, so jump into the kitchen for wacky fun with your friends and family.

Ready for a cooking encore? Ghost Town Games' cheeky co-op game Overcooked! is coming back for a second helping on the Epic Games Store.

Overcooked! is the latest free title you can claim now via the Epic Games Store. It normally runs about $12.99 and will be up for grabs for free until June 11, at which point it will be replaced by a mystery game.

Here's the gist of Overcooked in case you're feeling out of the loop, straight from the developers themselves:

"Overcooked is a chaotic couch co-op cooking game for one to four players. Working as a team, you and your fellow chefs must prepare, cook and serve up a variety of tasty orders before the baying customers storm out in a huff."

It's all part of the Epic Games Store initiative to offer free games each week. It initially started back in December 2018, along with the store's launch. So far, there have been some great options, like a completely free Grand Theft Auto V.

As the games rotate out, be sure to grab the games you're interested in before they're gone. While Overcooked! returned for another trip to the buffet, not every game will do so in the future, and it's so easy to grab these games you really have no reason not to.