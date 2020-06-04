Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Mincraft Dungeons, Terraria, and Star Citizen Get your dosage of Shacknews goodness in this recap of the best moments from our week of streams.



The Shacknews Twitch channel is home to a variety of live streams featuring interviews, let’s plays, and talk shows. Hosted by the different members of our staff, there is plenty of content to be consumed. To give you a taste of all the shenanigans that go on, we’ve compiled a highlight reel to showcase the best moment from our recent group of streams.

This episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights features a wide range of streams, from the laid back and fun, to serious issues. A major segment of this highlight reel is the charity live stream hosted by our CEO and Editor-In-Chief, Asif Khan. Replacing the Shacknews Stimulus Games weekly tournament, we opted to play some NCAA 13 and raise money for charity.

Asif’s NCAA streams are no newcomer to our Twitch Channel. This time around he used gameplay to raise money on behalf of the viewers in the chat. Money raised during the stream went to a number of different charities, most of which having direct ties to the Black Lives Matter movement, and the unlawful death of George Floyd. Despite the more serious purpose behind the stream, there’s plenty of fun to be had in this segment.

Minecraft Dungeons was recently released for Xbox One and Windows 10. Taking the dungeon crawler formula and applying it to the most popular property in Microsoft’s toolbelt, Landros, a member of our Chatty community, played through the game on stream.

The video also features Josh Hawkins enjoying some good old Terraria, as well as more Landros action with Star Citizen. The highlight video can be seen in its entirety over on the Shacknews YouTube channel. For more, be sure to follow us on Twitch.