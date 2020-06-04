New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Mincraft Dungeons, Terraria, and Star Citizen

Get your dosage of Shacknews goodness in this recap of the best moments from our week of streams.
Donovan Erskine
7


The Shacknews Twitch channel is home to a variety of live streams featuring interviews, let’s plays, and talk shows. Hosted by the different members of our staff, there is plenty of content to be consumed. To give you a taste of all the shenanigans that go on, we’ve compiled a highlight reel to showcase the best moment from our recent group of streams.

This episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights features a wide range of streams, from the laid back and fun, to serious issues. A major segment of this highlight reel is the charity live stream hosted by our CEO and Editor-In-Chief, Asif Khan. Replacing the Shacknews Stimulus Games weekly tournament, we opted to play some NCAA 13 and raise money for charity.

Asif’s NCAA streams are no newcomer to our Twitch Channel. This time around he used gameplay to raise money on behalf of the viewers in the chat. Money raised during the stream went to a number of different charities, most of which having direct ties to the Black Lives Matter movement, and the unlawful death of George Floyd. Despite the more serious purpose behind the stream, there’s plenty of fun to be had in this segment.

Minecraft Dungeons was recently released for Xbox One and Windows 10. Taking the dungeon crawler formula and applying it to the most popular property in Microsoft’s toolbelt, Landros, a member of our Chatty community, played through the game on stream.

The video also features Josh Hawkins enjoying some good old Terraria, as well as more Landros action with Star Citizen. The highlight video can be seen in its entirety over on the Shacknews YouTube channel. For more, be sure to follow us on Twitch.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola