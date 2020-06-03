The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters heads to PS4 and Switch this month, Xbox One this year This creepy adventure is a slick take on the Korean horror genre, and it's headed to consoles later this month from its initial PC home.

Looking for a great new horror game for PS4 and Switch? There's an established series on its way there.

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters is a slick, exciting 2D take on your typical zombie-laden shooter, and it's coming to both systems later this month. It includes some seriously high production values and a distinct Korean flavor that helps it stand out from the rest of the pack. Save for a few missteps, it shines brightly as a surprisingly competent indie horror game that's modest yet enjoyable. And now you don't even have to play it on PC.

There doesn't appear to be any new features for the game's departure to consoles, but at least you now have the flexibility to play in front of your TV or wherever you want with the Switch.

I reviewed The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters on PC and awarded it an 8 out of 10. Here's what I thought about it:

"I went into The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters expecting nothing, but aside from the initial frustration I had with its combat elements, came away having enjoyed this nice little slice of K-horror a lot. Now that it's over (it's rather short), I find myself thinking about going to the original game and giving it a try. If you're looking for a unique take on survival horror that isn't part of an established series already, this should whet your horror whistle nicely."

Be sure to check out The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters when it launches on June 19.