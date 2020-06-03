Paradox Interactive plans to sign collective bargaining agreement with labor unions Under the agreement, which will apply to all Paradox employees, workers will be able to influence job benefits, pay, and more.

Paradox Interactive has announced its intent to sign a collective agreement between the company and its labor unions, Unionen and SACO, that will greatly benefit those who work there.

Under the agreement, employees will be able to influence their own pay, work responsibilities, benefits, and other aspects of their tenure with the company. It will apply to all employees within Sweden and will be finalized within the current quarter. Locations include Paradox Interactive, Paradox Development Studio, Paradox Arctic, and Paradox Malmö.

"In the 20-plus years we’ve been in operation, Paradox has always been a growing company, but that growth has been especially dramatic in the last few years," said Marina Hedman, Chief Human Resources Officer at Paradox Interactive.

"An organization of our size has different needs, and we must ensure that our employees continue to feel valued and empowered to shape our company, even as our structure shifts towards larger teams and projects. We’re proud, both as a Swedish company and as a member of the games industry, to add our name to the roster of companies who support unionization."

In an industry where long hours and few benefits can be the standard, it's great to see one company taking steps to empower their employees.

“With this agreement in place, we will be further empowered to advocate for our members here at Paradox, and contribute to making it the best place to work in the industry," said said Magne Skjæran, Games Programmer at Paradox Development Studio and Union Representative for Unionen. "We hope it will inspire people to organize in video game companies the world over."