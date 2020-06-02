Valorant maintenance and server status Are the Valorant servers down?

Valorant has finally been officially rolled out to regions across the world. With the amount of anticipation surrounding the game, there’s been a ton of traffic on the servers. This high volume of traffic has caused problems for the competitive FPS. This has caused developer Riot Games to pull Valorant servers down in some regions whenever they need to conduct Valorant maintenance.

Are the servers down?

Riot Games takes to their official twitter account whenever they are in emergency maintenance on the Valorant servers to remedy instability issues. Players in a given region tend to use social media to report major issues with Valorant servers causing problems when queueing into matches. Riot Games hopes their emergency maintenance will help resolve things rather quickly.

The Valorant maintenance time typically doesn’t take much more than an hour to complete, according to developer Riot Games. The developer also addresses issues in the certain regions surrounding Valorant start issues. With the highly anticipated release becoming one of the most popular FPS games on PC, there’s no doubt that players flood the servers in large amounts. This overload of players has proven to simply be too much stress for Valorant servers.

Once they’re officially taken down, the Valorant servers should be back online from emergency maintenance sooner rather than later. Once complete, players can jump in and experience the full release of Riot’s competitive FPS. Whenever you experience issues with the Valorant servers, it’s in your ebay interest to pay their official twitter account a visit, as Riot Games likes to post timely updates there.

So there you have it. If you’re a Valorant player experiencing server issues, you may have to wait a bit to jump back into the game. Valorant maintenance is currently underway as Riot Games looks to get players back into the action as fast as possible. This means that the Valorant queue is disabled and the Valorant servers are down. We’ll be sure to give you the latest updates on server status and future maintenance right here on Shacknews. Be sure to bookmark our Valorant home page.