Pac-Man is officially in Minecraft as of today Your favorite bright yellow gaming mascot just zoomed into Pac-Man to gobble up power pills and hobnob in the Minecraft world.

Minecraft just added an iconic character to its ranks: Pac-Man. In celebration of the gaming legend's 40th anniversary, Mojang Studios has added a new game mode to the sandbox building game: Minecraft Pac-Man. It's a piece of DLC that's currently available for 1340 mine coins, or around $8.

The new mode looks a lot like a classic Pac-Man maze, but it features some interesting twists on the classic formula. This 3D version of the retro game features the same Pac-Man and ghosts you're familiar with: Clyde, Pinky, Inky, and Blinky, as well as another newcomer: Creepy. He, well, looks like a creeper. If he gets close to you, he'll blow u p.

There's plenty of new characters to choose from, a store that offers power-ups to help clear out ghosts, and other fun items to make your maze experience more exciting. And of course, the package wouldn't be complete without a maze editor. You can create your own just like you'd normally build in Minecraft.

If that all sounds like a fun ride, you'll definitely want to jump into Minecraft to see the character come to life in blocky form. And if adventuring is more your speed, don't miss out on Minecraft Dungeons.

Our own Ozzie Mejia reviewed Minecraft Dungeons and awarded it a 7 out of 10. Here's what he thought about it:

"Extended rant aside, Minecraft Dungeons has the foundation for something great here. I love how easy it is to pick up and play. Players of just about any skill level should be able to jump right in with no trouble. Outside of opening level narration, it's not story heavy, which makes it ideal for dropping in and dropping out of games. It's much better suited for co-op than its contemporaries, though as of this writing, I only engaged in local play. I have yet to try out the online component, which is supposed to receive cross-play in the weeks ahead."

Stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates.