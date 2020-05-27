Far Cry 5 is available to play for free this weekend on Uplay Try out the latest numbered installment of Far Cry for free this weekend via Uplay and then purchase the full version if you like what you see.

Ready for a trip back to Hope County, Montana? Saddle up for a road trip into Far Cry 5 this weekend, where you'll get to spend some time taking out the cult Eden's Gate as well as its leader Joseph Seed.

You can try out Far Cry 5 for free this weekend only via Uplay if you're interested in giving it a go. No, don't complain, that's a generous offer, right? It's no freebie via Epic Games Store, but it's something. The free weekend begins on Friday, May 29 and runs all the way through Sunday, May 31. You can go ahead and start preloading the game from today via Uplay for PC now.

During the free weekend, you'll be able to play through the game's entire selection base connect and use co-op with anyone who already owns the game. You can get some sweet discounts up to 75% off of all Far Cry PC Standard and Gold Editions until June 2 though, if you've got money burning a hole in your pocket.

Our own Bill Lavoy reviewed Far Cry 5 and awarded it a 7 out of 10. Here's what he thought about it:

"Far Cry 5 was a good game that could have been great. Had Ubisoft not been so concerned with holding my hand, or overwhelming me with clutter to keep me from getting bored, Hope County would have gone down as one of the better open worlds I’ve stepped foot in. The game’s narrative was a great idea that turned out better than I expected, but the value for me with an open world will always be in how much I enjoy existing in it. How motivated am I to explore and discover? With Far Cry 5, there were hints of that, but all too often I was shown the answers. This left me feeling slightly robbed of how I experienced things."

Be sure to check out the game during the free weekend so you can try it without having to spend a cent. If you decide to purchase during this time, you can bring over all of your progress from the free period. If you do try it, let us know what you think.