ShackStream: Talking System Shock remake with Nightdive Studios Join us as we take an exclusive look at the upcoming System Shock remake with the devs from Nightdive Studio.

On today’s episode of the ShackStream, we’re going to be talking about the System Shock remake! Not only will we be talking System Shock, we’re being joined by the development team over at Nightdive Studios. They’ll be showing off a brand new demo for the game, while giving us some insight into the game’s development. They’ll also be answering questions, so if you’ve got some burning inquiries about System Shock, you’re going to want to get in here.

The fun starts at 9am PT/12pm ET right over on our official Shacknews Twitch channel. Made possible by a successful Kickstarter campaign, this retelling of the System Shock story was made for both fans of the original, and those who may have missed out on it over 20 years ago.

