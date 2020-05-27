New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

ShackStream: Talking System Shock remake with Nightdive Studios

Join us as we take an exclusive look at the upcoming System Shock remake with the devs from Nightdive Studio.
Donovan Erskine
4

On today’s episode of the ShackStream, we’re going to be talking about the System Shock remake! Not only will we be talking System Shock, we’re being joined by the development team over at Nightdive Studios. They’ll be showing off a brand new demo for the game, while giving us some insight into the game’s development. They’ll also be answering questions, so if you’ve got some burning inquiries about System Shock, you’re going to want to get in here.

The fun starts at 9am PT/12pm ET right over on our official Shacknews Twitch channelMade possible by a successful Kickstarter campaign, this retelling of the System Shock story was made for both fans of the original, and those who may have missed out on it over 20 years ago.

These livestreams are made possible by our illustrious viewers and subscribers. If you enjoy today's show, give us a follow! If you really love what you see, consider subscribing. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can subscribe to us for free! We've got no problem taking Jeff Bezos' money.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. Donovan is currently studying broadcast journalism at Bowie State University with hopes to join the Shacknews team full time after graduation. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 27, 2020 8:55 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, ShackStream: Talking System Shock remake with Nightdive Studio

    • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
      reply
      May 27, 2020 9:33 AM

      Bump for awesome exclusive dev interview stream!

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 27, 2020 9:34 AM

      Awesome, I'll check that out as soon as this meeting is done.

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 27, 2020 10:01 AM

      Loved that idea where you played as Shodan. Surprised they didn't mention remaking System Shock 2, though. :(

      • Joshua Hawkins mercury mega
        reply
        May 27, 2020 10:11 AM

        Yeah. AFAIK there aren't any plans for it just yet, still. They're focused on completing System Shock 1 first. But it's something they said could happen down the line.

        It's a question that gets asked a lot, so I just wanted to focus on other things that people might want to know about the current project.

        • wunderbred legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 27, 2020 10:13 AM

          Let’s not overwhelm them any more than necessary ok? 🤪

        • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 27, 2020 10:17 AM

          I can imagine they are a bit System Shock'ed out now so it makes sense.

          I didn't follow the whole No One Lives Forever saga but is remastering that now a remote possibility?

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 27, 2020 10:18 AM

      this game and the remake would be a great Long Reads subject

Hello, Meet Lola