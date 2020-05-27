Puzzle platformer Eternal Hope announced by Doublehit Games Go on an interdimensional journey with the next title from Doublehit Games, coming this August.

Doublehit Games, the team behind mobile titles such as Sinking Pirates and Tiny Keepers has announced their next game. Eternal Hope is a puzzle platformer centered around interdimensional travel. The game will be coming to PC via the Steam Store this August, with hopes for an Xbox One release later in 2020.

Doublehit Games’ website goes further into detail on Eternal Hope. “Eternal Hope follows the story of Ti'bi, a boy who must travel between two dimensions in search of his lost love’s soul.” This sets the stage for what Doublehit Games promises will be an emotional story, full of “undying love and unwavering hope.” The story will see players traversing a number of levels, solving puzzles and using their platforming skills to progress.

Along with this announcement, Doublehit Games also released a trailer for Eternal Hope. The trailer gives us our first look at Ti’bi, the game’s protagonist. We see him mourning over the grave of his lost lover, setting the tone for what will surely be an emotional journey. The trailer goes on to spotlight the game’s puzzle and platforming gameplay. We’re also shown a number of Eternal Hope’s environments, locations, and enemies.

Eternal Hope seems to be strongly anchored by its narrative component, making it a departure from the arcade-style titles that Doublehit Games has developed in the past. Eternal Hope is scheduled to release on Steam later this Summer on August 6. There are plans for the game to hit Xbox One later in the year.