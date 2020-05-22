Twitch Prime and SNK team up to offer over 20 free games this summer Get your retro game on with this set of free SNK titles thanks to Twitch as summer sets in and we spend more time at home than ever.

SNK and Twitch have partnered to give players a myriad of free games over the rest of 2020. That means if you're a Twitch Prime user, you've got some pretty awesome titles to look forward to.

Starting next week on May 26, there will be an initial debut of seven games from SNK's catalogue that you can download and play to your heart's content. There are some pretty excellent titles there as well, including some great fighting games like Samurai Shodown 2 and Fatal Fury Special.

THIS IS INSANE! 🔥 20+ Legendary @SNKPofficial are coming to #TwitchPrime this year!



Get started on May 26 with 7 free SNK Games! Play The King of Fighters 2002, Samurai Shodown II, Pulstar, and so much more! 👊🙏👑 pic.twitter.com/C6KdMUihSr — Twitch Prime (@TwitchPrime) May 22, 2020

Here's the full list of the first games to make their way over to Twitch Prime users:

Art of Fighting 2

Blazing Star

Fatal Fury Special

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

Pulstar

Samurai Shodown 2

There's no date for when the second set of games will be headed to Twitch Prime, but there are several excellent ones set to debut when they do. You can look for Garou: Mark of the Wolves, The Last Blade 2, Metal Slug 2, Sengoku 3, and King of the Monsters.

Many of these titles will feature online multiplayer options, so you can play with friends. But either way, there are plenty of great free titles to look forward to so you get a nice blast from the past. Of course, they'll only be available for a short amount of time, so make sure you snag them while you can.