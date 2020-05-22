New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Twitch Prime and SNK team up to offer 22 free games this summer

Get your retro game on with this set of free SNK titles thanks to Twitch as summer sets in and we spend more time at home than ever.

Brittany Vincent
1

SNK and Twitch have partnered to give players a myriad of free games over the rest of 2020. That means if you're a Twitch Prime user, you've got some pretty awesome titles to look forward to.

Starting next week on May 26, there will be an initial debut of seven games from SNK's catalogue that you can download and play to your heart's content. There are some pretty excellent titles there as well, including some great fighting games like Samurai Shodown 2 and Fatal Fury Special.

Here's the full list of the first games to make their way over to Twitch Prime users:

  • Art of Fighting 2
  • Blazing Star
  • Fatal Fury Special
  • The King of Fighters 2000
  • The King of Fighters 2002
  • Pulstar
  • Samurai Shodown 2

There's no date for when the second set of games will be headed to Twitch Prime, but there are several excellent ones set to debut when they do. You can look for Garou: Mark of the Wolves, The Last Blade 2, Metal Slug 2, Sengoku 3, and King of the Monsters.

Many of these titles will feature online multiplayer options, so you can play with friends. But either way, there are plenty of great free titles to look forward to so you get a nice blast from the past. Of course, they'll only be available for a short amount of time, so make sure you snag them while you can.

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

