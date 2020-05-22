Xur's location and wares for May 22, 2020 - Destiny 2 Learn how to find Xur's location and what wares he has available to purchase the weekend of May 22, 2020 in Destiny 2.

Friday has come again for the Destiny 2 community, which means Xur is going to be making his rounds once more. If you’re looking to visit the Agent of the Nine and pick up some rare goodies, then we can help. Here’s everything you need to know to find Xur’s location and pick up all the items he’s selling.

Xur’s location and wares for May 22, 2020

This week Xur can be found at the barge at Watcher's Grave on Nessus. Make sure to head over and check out his wares before you start up any other activities, as you’re going to want to buy whatever you don’t already have. As always, Xur will offer one piece of armor for each Guardian class, as well as an Exotic weapon for you to add to your collection. We’ve broken down each of those items below:

Karnstein Armlets Exotic Warlock Gauntlets - 23 Legendary Shards

Mask of the Quiet One Exotic Titan Helmet - 23 Legendary Shards

Celestial Nighthawk Exotic Hunter Helmet - 23 Legendary Shards

Cerberus+1 Exotic Auto Rifle - 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

Not sure what you should be buying from Xur this week? Your best bet is to go ahead and purchase whatever you don’t already have. This will increase the number of items in your Collections, and make it easier to make use of said items should Bungie ever buff them in the future.

As always, you’re going to need Legendary Shards if you’re looking to purchase the goods that Xur has up for sell. If you’re somehow lacking on this important resource, then you can check out our guide on how to get Legendary Shards for more info on the farming process. Furthermore, those looking for additional help can also hit up our complete Destiny 2 strategy guide, which includes hundreds of guides we’ve put together to help you make the most of your time in Bungie’s hit shooter.