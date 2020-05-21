Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted out now for Nintendo Switch A non-VR version of the survival-horror phenomenon is available now on the Switch.

Five Nights at Freddy’s released back in 2014 and pioneered a new era of survival horror and point-and-click adventure games. The original standalone game quickly turned into a franchise as it has since spawned six mainline sequels, a series of novels, and a countless number of fan-made games and clones. The terrifying atmosphere of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria was dialed to up to the max when Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted, a VR entry in the franchise, was released. Developer Steel Wool games has announced that Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch isn’t currently capable of virtual reality like the Oculus devices that the game originally released on, so it will be receiving a non-VR version of the game. Help Wanted takes place after the (several) tragic events that took place within Fazbear Entertainment. The game is composed of several minigames packaged together as “The Freddy Fazbear Virtual Experience” - an attempt to repair the damage done to the company brand.

While the Switch isn’t capable of virtual reality, it does have technical features that set it apart from other consoles. Steel Wool Studios is utilizing the Switch’s HD rumble Joy Con technology for gameplay. This will surely help to multiply the effect of the FNAF franchise infamous jump scares.

Steel Wool Studios put together a trailer, showcasing all of the fun and scares that players can expect when they hop into Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted on Switch. The game was released for PS4 last December, with an Xbox One release expected sometime this year. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted is available now on the Nintendo Switch eShop for $29.99 USD.