Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster won't have microtransactions at launch

There will be no in-game purchases when the game launches later this year.
Donovan Erskine
6

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 were recently revealed to be getting remasters from developer Vicarious Visions. Little is known about the remakes beyond the fact that they will closely follow the original THPS games and feature a number of the hit songs that have become synonymous with the Tony Hawk experience. It was confirmed by Vicarious Visions that there will be no microtransactions in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 at launch. 

Jen Oneal, a studio head at Vicarious Visions spoke with GameSpot about the upcoming project, in which she confirmed there will be no microtransactions when the THPS remakes launch this fall. When referencing the released footage and screenshots, she states "everything that you see at launch is going to be unlocked with gameplay. We're not planning on having monetization at launch."

While Vicarious Visions has no current plan to implement in-game purchases, they haven’t ruled out the idea entirely. If there is a strong enough desire for additional content from players. The developers will consider adding paid DLC post-launch. The original first two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games didn’t feature additional paid content, so it stands to reason that the remasters won’t either. According to Oneal, the team at Vicarious Visions is only concerned with making THPS 1 + 2 a “complete package.”

Vicarious Visions is no newcomer to the world of remakes and remasters, as they were the team behind the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy remake back in 2017. The success they saw with this project certainly played a vital role in landing Vicarious Visions the THPS 1 + 2 remaster gig. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 are set to launch later this year on September 4.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. Donovan is currently studying broadcast journalism at Bowie State University with hopes to join the Shacknews team full time after graduation. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 18, 2020 7:50 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster won't have microtransactions at launch

    peat legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 18, 2020 8:26 AM

      Congrats Donovan!

    lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 18, 2020 8:39 AM

      I want a physical release of this game.

    AxeMan808 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 18, 2020 9:33 AM

      AT LAUNCH.

      pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 18, 2020 9:40 AM

        What microtransactions would anyone want or need in a game like this? I can't think of anything minor that would be interesting beyond maybe some song packs, but I wouldn't mind full expansion DLCs of subsequent games. Deck graphics? Additional skaters? Cheats? Snore.

If it's a $40 price tag, I'd totally pay $20 for a THPS3 remake addon.

        If it's a $40 price tag, I'd totally pay $20 for a THPS3 remake addon.

        I can't imagine Activision doing that, however. If it sells well they'll probably be doing another full 3+4 release for next year. Might already be in the works.

        AxeMan808 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          May 18, 2020 9:51 AM

          "everything that you see at launch is going to be unlocked with gameplay. We're not planning on having monetization at launch."

Bam Margera Skin $5
Wee Man Skin $12
Rodney Mullen Board $15

          Bam Margera Skin $5
          Wee Man Skin $12
          Rodney Mullen Board $15

          baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            May 18, 2020 10:30 AM

            If they have a spiderman skin, I might cave.

            icecreambus
              reply
              May 18, 2020 11:00 AM

              Spiderman was an unlockable skin in THPS2. They better not charge for that!

