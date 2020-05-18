Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster won't have microtransactions at launch There will be no in-game purchases when the game launches later this year.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 were recently revealed to be getting remasters from developer Vicarious Visions. Little is known about the remakes beyond the fact that they will closely follow the original THPS games and feature a number of the hit songs that have become synonymous with the Tony Hawk experience. It was confirmed by Vicarious Visions that there will be no microtransactions in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 at launch.

Jen Oneal, a studio head at Vicarious Visions spoke with GameSpot about the upcoming project, in which she confirmed there will be no microtransactions when the THPS remakes launch this fall. When referencing the released footage and screenshots, she states "everything that you see at launch is going to be unlocked with gameplay. We're not planning on having monetization at launch."

While Vicarious Visions has no current plan to implement in-game purchases, they haven’t ruled out the idea entirely. If there is a strong enough desire for additional content from players. The developers will consider adding paid DLC post-launch. The original first two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games didn’t feature additional paid content, so it stands to reason that the remasters won’t either. According to Oneal, the team at Vicarious Visions is only concerned with making THPS 1 + 2 a “complete package.”

Vicarious Visions is no newcomer to the world of remakes and remasters, as they were the team behind the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy remake back in 2017. The success they saw with this project certainly played a vital role in landing Vicarious Visions the THPS 1 + 2 remaster gig. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 are set to launch later this year on September 4.