NextVR sports streaming platform acquired by Apple NextVR's broadcast of live and recorded sports, music, and other events will now be under the Apple umbrella.

Apple has acquired the virtual reality streaming platform NextVR, signaling what could be the next phase of the tech giant's plans to move into the virtual and augmented reality space.

The deal went through on Thursday, according to Apple, but the company declined to share details about its purchase, stating the company "generally" does not discuss its purpose or plans through a company spokesperson's statement. Meanwhile, NextVR confirmed via its website that it would indeed be "heading in a new direction."

NextVR was built on a pillar of broadcasting live and recorded events to virtual reality headset users, such as concerts and even sports events for Live Nation, the NBA and even the WWE. Apple, on the other hand, has been quietly acquiring companies in the VR and AR space for some time over the last few years, with increased interest in joining in on the fun, it seems. According to CEO Tim Cook, it's "really cool" and has "interesting applications," he imparted during a 2016 conference call.

Apple could certainly do some very interesting things with the tech as well, and with talk of Apple Glasses potentially releasing by 2022 thanks to recent rumors, this could mean we see the company entering the arena at long last. We already see ARKit being used for gaming purposes and other applications, but think of the possibilities if Apple truly went all-in with virtual reality.

There isn't any official news on what Apple plans to do with its latest acquisition just yet, but we'll be sure to report on whatever does end up happening to make sure you're in the loop.