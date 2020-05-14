Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells brings the Wizarding World to mobile devices The mobile game's first trailer teases what fans can expect as their favorite Harry Potter characters descend onto their phones.

There's a new Harry Potter game in town, and it's all about solving puzzles.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is a new title from Portkey Games and Zynga that's all about challenge and mystery. Taking place in the Wizarding World, it combines match-3 puzzle mechanics with magic, so players will face off against characters from the Harry Potter films as they complete various tasks.

With potions, spells, and magic abilities at their disposal, even the grumpiest muggle can appreciate what it's like to be a wizard in this new mobile title. You'll be exploring famous areas from throughout the film series as well, from Diagon Alley to the Grand Staircase, some of which you can see in the game's first teaser trailer.

"From the Great Hall of Hogwarts to the Gryffindor common room, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells gives players a chance to revisit their favorite Wizarding World landmarks in a new way," said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “This new trailer gives the first look at what to expect, and we urge fans to stay tuned to the magic, mischief and puzzles ahead through the game’s website."

Unfortunately, it looks like there's no official release date just yet, but there should be additional information in the coming days. We know you die-hard Harry Potter fans can't wait for anything new to jump on since it's been quite a while since the last book, and this could be a fun little diversion.

Until the game's out, just go ahead and keep practicing those spells.