Ghost of Tsushima will include a stunning photo mode State of Play revealed some new details from the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima, including a photo mode.

With the next generation of console gaming on everybody's mind, we can’t forget about the heavy hitters still on the way for current systems. Initially revealed two years ago, Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima tells a story set during the days of the ancient samurai. With its July 17 release date quickly approaching, Ghost of Tsushima was the subject of the latest PlayStation State of Play. This presentation featured new story and gameplay details from the upcoming PS4 exclusive, including a glimpse at the game’s photo mode.

Every frame we’ve seen from Ghost of Tsushima already looks like a piece of art, photo mode will surely enhance this. In the State of Play broadcast, we see that photo mode features color grading and depth of field. In addition, players can customize the world around them to create the perfect image. You can change the emotion on Jin’s face, and even alter the direction and speed of the wind.

It’s no surprise that Ghost of Tsushima will feature a photo mode, as it’s become the expectation from Sucker Punch Productions. PS4 exclusives are no stranger to this feature either, community photos from 2018’s Spider-Man still make the rounds on social media to this day. It’ll be fascinating to see what players are able to do in photo mode when Ghost of Tsushima launches on July 17.