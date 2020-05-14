No Straight Roads gameplay trailer reveals Nintendo Switch and Xbox One debut The rocking' music-centric platformer has now been confirmed for release on both Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

The rockin' rhythmic adventure No Straight Roads just added two new locations to its upcoming tour: Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

The Switch version of No Straight Roads will include some different features than the rest, including an exclusive Assist Mode to let a local player take control of an alligator assistant named Elliegator, who can help in battle by calling in bonuses and picking up items.

It will include three-player co-op, an exclusive for the system, as well as touchscreen support. You can also play through the game with a single Joy-Con or pass the second to a friend for co-op play.

The Xbox One version will be the same as the other releases, but it sounds like the coolest experience with friends might be on the Switch. That version of the game is being co-developed by NeoBards, a Taiwanese studio with credits on Resident Evil Resistance and Devil May Cry Triple Pack.

"Fans have been asking for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One versions of No Straight Roads since day one, so we’re incredibly excited to bring the game to those platforms simultaneously with the PS4 and PC versions this June," said Sarah Hoeksma, Marketing Director at Sold Out. "We can’t wait for players to embrace their inner rock star this summer with this musical adventure on their platform of choice."

No Straight Roads was one of my favorite games of E3 2019, and I'm personally delighted to see it finally come together. You can pick up the game on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 30.