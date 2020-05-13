First Mafia: Trilogy remaster trailer teases full reveal this month Become a made man once more as the Mafia trilogy gets a remastered release on modern consoles very soon.

If you missed out on the Mafia series over the years, get ready for a great reason to give it another try.

The Mafia series is getting a new lease on life as a complete remaster trilogy, as announced by 2K Games and Hangar 13. The news came paired with a quick teaser that showed the protagonists from all three Mafia games, but there was little else to go on. There was, however, a missive to check out a full reveal on May 19 with plenty more details.

The original Mafia first debuted on PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC back in 2002. Now, 18 years later, it'll finally be getting a reimagining on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC by way of both Steam and the Epic Games Store. All three games in the series have never been playable on the same platform before, but this time they will be, which is great news for fans.

Unfortunately, we have little go on right now beyond the upcoming May 19 reveal at 12 PM ET. In the meantime, be sure to check out our own Josh Hawkins' review of Mafia 3, which he awarded a 6 out of 10. Here's what he had to say about the game.

"Mafia 3 is an interesting case study. Hangar 13 had everything they needed to hit the ball out the park, and yet, somehow they managed to strike out multiple times in a row. The setting feels wonderful, the guns feel meaty, and the story is everything that Mafia fans could have hoped for. That’s why it is such a shame that Hangar 13 decided to mar this beautiful project by tying it down to a dated open world formula full of meaningless filler that adds nothing to the story, characters, or even the world. The story is amazing, capturing perfectly the time period and character's motivations. Sadly, the open world and filler content make it almost unbearable, forcing you to choke down a whole lot of bad for just a few small sips of the good."

Be sure to tune into Shacknews on May 19 for the full reveal. We can't wait to jump back into the world of Mafia.