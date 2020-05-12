Predator: Hunting Grounds welcomes Dutch to the jungle in new DLC Predator's iconic character returns as Arnold Schwarzenegger reprises his role in this new DLC drop for Predator: Hunting Grounds.

If you thought Predator: Hunting Grounds was missing one important thing, you'd be right: Dutch.

He said he'd be back (in a different movie), and he wasn't lying. Arnold Schwarzenegger has reprised his role as Dutch in Predator as Predator: Hunting Grounds for the game's first free update and paid DLC.

The first free update is additional content that will let players find out what Dutch has been up to over the years and hear his story "in his own words" as you level up and earn cassette tapes.

The second is a paid DLC pack. You'll get the QR5 "Hammerhead" Rifle and Dutch's Knife, which will be free for all players later in June. Most importantly, you get to play as Dutch, voiced by and based on Arnold himself. The legend returns.

You can grab the new DLC when it drops on May 26, so only a couple of weeks left to wait. Then, there will be additional free updates and paid DLC packs from June through August and even more to come as well as new character packs.

Previously, I reviewed Predator: Hunting Grounds and awarded it a 6 out of 10. Here's what I thought:

"Here's the thing – and this may not make sense – despite all of my complaints, I still enjoyed myself, for the most part. Predator: Hunting Grounds isn't an awful game. It's an unfinished one. Beneath the glaring issues and frustrations, it's actually quite fun. I didn't dislike my time with it, and looked forward to playing for review. But as it stands, there are too many problems preventing me from wholeheartedly recommending it."

Now that Arnold's in the game, I'll definitely have to go spend some time with Dutch, though.