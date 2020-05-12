Iron Man VR snags new July release date Get ready to become Tony Stark's much cooler superhero persona when Iron Man VR flies onto a system near you in July.

Are you ready to jump into Tony Stark's famous suit and become Iron Man? If you aren't, get ready. It's about time to finally have a go at being the playboy billionaire everyone loves.

After an initial delay on the same day as The Last of Us Part 2, Iron Man VR has been given a finalized release date. This virtual reality adventure finds players working as Stark as he goes up against anti-corporate hacker Ghost.

You can use the PlayStation Move controllers to control Iron Man's Repulsor Jets, upgrade your suit with a variety of different armor and abilities, and eventually square off against a variety of different enemies throughout the course of the game.

SIE Update: We are pleased to announce that Marvel's Iron Man VR will release on July 3. Please look forward to more news in the coming weeks! pic.twitter.com/aVk2khLNEW — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 12, 2020

Our own Blake Morse previously went hands-on with Iron Man VR. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Iron Man VR still has a few little kinks to be worked out before its fully realized, but I was extremely impressed by what I saw so far. While Batman VR was fun, Iron Man makes way more sense for VR in my mind. Plus you feel just as badass as Tony Stark when you’re shooting beams out of your hands. People looking for a solid VR experience and Marvel fans should definitely keep an eye on this one."

Be sure to add Iron Man VR to your list of upcoming games as it'll hit a PlayStaiion VR unit near you on July 3.