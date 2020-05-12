What the Golf? brings its zany courses to Switch later this month If you hate golf, the hope is that you'll fall in love with everything weird and wonderful that What the Golf? has to offer.

What the Golf? is turning the way we think about the sport on its head in the best way possible. Later this month, you'll be able to take it with you on Nintendo Switch instead of your mobile devicce.

The golf game originally launched via Apple Arcade in 2019, and now it's hopping over to Switch. It's also bringing some goodies in the form of a new local multiplayer Party mode as well as support for the Switch's touchscreen and gyroscope for select levels, though it isn't clear which ones just yet.

If you haven't tried What the Golf? Yet, it's a physics-based golf puzzler that's absolutely ridiculous and silly. Yes, you'll be doing all the traditional golf things one might do in a golf title (like tapping it into a cup), but there will also be some crazy instances with your golfer's entire body rolling down the green. You know, totally normal stuff like that.

The game was previously only available as part of an Apple Arcade subscription, but now the Switch version will run you $19.99. It's up for pre-order right now at a 25% discount, though, so if you want to be able to play the new, expanded version, you're going to have to pony up some cash.

From what we've seen so far, however, it looks pretty interesting and it's a game that wouldn't be out of place at all on the console/handheld hybrid. You can pick up What the Golf? on May 21 when it hits the Switch.