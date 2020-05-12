Mafia Twitter account could be hinting at a new game A series of new tweets from the official Mafia Twitter account could be hinting at a new game, or a possible remaster.

After over two years of dormancy, the Mafia Twitter account is finally active again, tweeting out a series of tweets that could hint at a new game in the works.

The tweets, which began going out on May 10, include the words “Family”, “Power”, “Respect”. For fans of the Mafia series, these three words have always played a prevalent part in the stories that make up the games. If you haven’t kept in the loop, we’re coming up on the ten-year anniversary of Mafia 2, which originally released in August of 2010. These tweets could be pointing towards a possible remaster of the second game – or even a remaster of the first game, which celebrated its 15th anniversary back in 2017. We could also be looking at a completely new game in the Mafia series, as Hangar 13 was expected to reveal a new game this year.

Family. — Mafia Game (@mafiagame) May 10, 2020

No matter what the tweets entail, it’s an exciting time to be a Mafia fan. Whether we end up with a new game altogether, or a remaster of one of the older titles, it’s sure to be a fun romp through a story that twists and turns as players dive deeper into it. While Mafia 3, the latest title in the series, had its missteps, it still offered a story that focused heavily on the three themes that make up the basics of the Mafia series.

There’s no telling what these tweets mean. For all we know, they could simply be a way of getting the account ready for a massive sales push on the anniversary collection. But, if this year has taught us anything, long-dormant accounts becoming active again usually means that we’re set to see a remaster or a new game at some point in the future. All we can do now is wait and see what happens.

Are you excited about the prospect of a new Mafia game? What do you think these tweets mean? Let us know in the comments below.