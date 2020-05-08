Dragon Quest at Home posts coloring pages to help bust at-home boredom Color in your favorite Dragon Quest monsters and characters with these fun, free coloring sheets available online.

Looking for something fun to do at home with all your art supplies? Square Enix has a suggestion: stay home and color as part of its Stay Home and Play campaign.

The initiative's latest efforts include the creation of several fun Dragon Quest coloring pages and activity sheets thanks to the Japanese Stay Home and Play site. Color in Slimes, your favorite Dragon Quest characters, and more with a variety of fun PDFs to choose from. There are seven different pages available that you acan download and print, or just color in on your computer. No one's going to police how you color here. Swear.

These coloring pages are just the next free offering from Square Enix as part of its efforts to keep folks at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We’re warmed by stories of communities banding together to support those in need during uncertain times, and by honoring directives intended to protect the most vulnerable among us," the company wrote previously.

"Gamers are part of a global community. We regularly rally together online to return balance to fantasy kingdoms, recruit crew to save the universe from sci-fi threats, and indulge in healthy competition through high-octane action games. For others, shifting to both online work and play is unfamiliar territory."

There will likely be more fun additions to what Square Enix has on offer as the pandemic stretches on. Show us your colorful Slimes in the meantime!