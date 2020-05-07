New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Grim Reaper puzzler Death Coming is free on the Epic Games Store

Grab this fun free game from the Epic Games Store that has you knocking off unsuspecting folks, Final Destination-style.

Brittany Vincent
1

Looking for another free game to add to your collection? The Epic Games Store has you covered. This week's free title is NEXT Studios' Death Coming.

Death Coming is a non-linear puzzle game features a fun isometric pixelated atmosphere with fun little folks scurrying around waiting for death. It's your job to use items to kill them, much like you'd see in a Final Destination movie. You've got to then harvest their souls. You're Death, after all. But you still have to follow the rules.

Every level ranges from something kooky like a military lab to a neighborhood, and the people are controlled via AI. You never know how they'll respond, but you have to make sure you figure out a way to take them out in accordance with the Free Will Clause.

This hilarious puzzler will have plenty of ways to challenge you, but the coolest part is that it's free, of course. It's up for grabs until May 14. After that, there's another title on its way, but Epic Games has apparently declined to share what that is. It's a "mystery game," so we'll have to wait until it shows up on the store.

If you didn't hear the word, last week's free selections were Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Crashlands.

Be sure you don't miss out on this one, because it looks like a wacky good time, that's for sure. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola