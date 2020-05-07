New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Paris Games week canceled due to coronavirus, no digital event planned

Another event bites the dust, again related to the COVID-19 outbreak that's plaguing the world right now, unfortunately.

Brittany Vincent
1

Another day, another event taken away from the gaming populace thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, Paris Games Week has announced it will no longer be taking place this year.

The event's organizer SELL (Union of Publishers of Leisure Software) took to its official blog to announce the cancellation. This year's show would have marked the 10th year of the Paris Games Week celebration, but it wasn't meant to be, due to the "technical and logistical complexities" of organizing the event thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"This year should have been special, with a line-up full of new releases, and an anniversary edition which we were thrilled to celebrate with you," read the blog post. "We are already preparing next year's edition and are looking forward to seeing you again."

Paris Games Week is far from the first game event to have been canceled in the wake of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. Unfortunately for fans of the event, there aren't plans for a digital version to replace what was to take place there.

If there are any additional cancellations (seriously though, what's even left out there?) we'll be sure to bring them to your attention ASAP. We're just as frustrated as you are that all the cool events are being taken away. We're pretty sick of COVID-19, too. So it's high time it went away so all the cool events can happen again. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola