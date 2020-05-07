Paris Games week canceled due to coronavirus, no digital event planned Another event bites the dust, again related to the COVID-19 outbreak that's plaguing the world right now, unfortunately.

Another day, another event taken away from the gaming populace thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, Paris Games Week has announced it will no longer be taking place this year.

The event's organizer SELL (Union of Publishers of Leisure Software) took to its official blog to announce the cancellation. This year's show would have marked the 10th year of the Paris Games Week celebration, but it wasn't meant to be, due to the "technical and logistical complexities" of organizing the event thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"This year should have been special, with a line-up full of new releases, and an anniversary edition which we were thrilled to celebrate with you," read the blog post. "We are already preparing next year's edition and are looking forward to seeing you again."

Paris Games Week is far from the first game event to have been canceled in the wake of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. Unfortunately for fans of the event, there aren't plans for a digital version to replace what was to take place there.

If there are any additional cancellations (seriously though, what's even left out there?) we'll be sure to bring them to your attention ASAP. We're just as frustrated as you are that all the cool events are being taken away. We're pretty sick of COVID-19, too. So it's high time it went away so all the cool events can happen again.