Marvel Legends 2020 Hasbro showcase Get a close look at figures coming later this year from Hasbro's line of Marvel merchandise

Marvel has been one of the biggest names in Hasbro’s arsenal of property licenses for many years. Their “Legends” line features a number of retro figures rocking looks from decades past. We had the opportunity to sit down with Marvel and get a first-hand look at what figures fans could expect from Hasbro and Marvel Legends this year.

Our Video Editor Greg Burke caught up with Marvel and got a close look at the latest merchandise from the Legends line. In the video below, we are first shown off a number of products from the Spider-Man family of figures. The toys immediately invoke feelings of nostalgia with the use of the retro Spider-Man logo that fans will remember from the cartoon. Figures included in this line are Spider-Man, Peter Parker, and Gwen Stacy.

After being a staple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Iron Man 2 in 2010, Black Widow will finally see her own solo film later this year. In commemoration of this, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends is doing a series of figures dedicated to the upcoming feature film. These figures include Black Widow in her new white outfit, along with newcomers Red Guardian and Taskmaster.

