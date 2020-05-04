Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series heads to PlayStation VR this summer Live out your dreams of becoming a powerful Sith Lord when Vader Immortal heads to PlayStation VR. Get those helmets ready.

Ready to join the Dark Side, but only have a PlayStation VR setup? You can do just that very soon, as all three main episodes of Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is headed to the system.

ILMxLAB made the announcement, confirming that Vader Immortal (which originally launched last year in May 2019 for the first episode) will be headed to PlayStation VR all at once, so no need to wait patiently between episodes.

All three episodes will let you explore what it's really like to be Darth Vader, whether you're exploring his fortress or perfecting your lightsaber skills against a variety of enemies. There's plenty of different narrative ways to see what it's like to put on Vader's helmet and live the all-powerful Sith life you've always wanted.

Oculus has all the details of each episode broken down over at the official website. All you really need to know, however, is that all three episodes will hit for PlayStation VR users this summer, and there isn't that much longer to wait. What better way to spend time social distancing than slicing through enemies of the Sith like a hot knife through butter?

Let us know if you're ready to see what life as one of the most powerful Star Wars villains (and maybe the most iconic) is actually like, now that it's not restricted to those with PC VR setups. It's going to be awesome, that's for sure.