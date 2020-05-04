Free Dreams demo is now available on the PlayStation Store You can now try out Media Molecule's cheeky game-creation system Dreams on the PlayStation Store via special demo.

Not too sure if you'd be into Media Molecule's Dreams? Now you can try out a demo to give it a shot. There's now a free trial available via the PlayStation Store that should give you plenty of time to figure out whether it's worth a shot, and if you jibe with the game creation tools within.

The demo (announced via the official PlayStation Blog) includes access to a rotating playlist of games created within the confines of Dreams, including Cubric, Player Piano Player, The Ornithologist's Private Collection, Great Job Human! and Art Therapy. There's also 20 minutes of the Media Molecule adventure Art's Dream as well as plenty of information about what you can do within Create Mode. In short, there's a lot to take in.

If you pick up the demo and then decide that you want to see more, you can then buy the game and play Art's Dream where you left off. You'll of course be able to access the rest of the game's content as well, with tutorials and other lessons up for grabs and all kinds of cool creations from folks around the world.

If you're still on fence, you could also check out our own TJ Denzer's review of Dreams. He awarded it a 9 out of 10. Here's what he had to say:

"Dreams doesn’t feel like a true game. It feels like a canvas of imagination. It feels like a tool box to convey and commit your thoughts to a physical form. It feels like it could be a wonderful hub for creatives and non-creatives all around to explore, learn, and express themselves through the vast opportunities it offers. The controls aren’t quite where I’d like them to be, but they’re not anywhere near broken or impractical either. There’s just a touch of room for improvement there. However, at the bottom line, Dreams makes me want to continue to explore it, to challenge myself, and to make something cool."

