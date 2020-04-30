Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions trailer introduces Blake and Chiekh A couple of fresh faces join the team in this anime soccer game that has us more than a little intrigued

Ready to dive into the upcoming soccer adventure Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions? There's a brand new trailer you can check out now, featuring some fresh faces.

This particular trailer introduces America Junior Youth players Blake Martin and Cheikh Azwan, who have their own unique set of skills they're bringing to the table. Blake's hair is a little out of control with how weirdly-shaped his head is, but he has some powerful moves, as does Cheikh.

There's a lot going on in Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, and most of it revolves around kicking the actual life out of a soccer ball. You know, as you do.

Not quite sure if it's your cup of tea? Our own Blake Morse previewed the game. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I grew up in the era of quirky sports games like EA’s Mutant League series, Midway’s Arch Rivals and Capcom’s Mega Man Soccer and playing Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions gave me a very similar vibe. It feels like an anime when you’re playing it and I can only imagine that the strategic aspects of the game are more expansive than what I was able to witness in my short hands-on preview of the game. Captain Tsubasa feels like it could fill a gap in casual sports games that has been present for far too long."

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is headed to PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC later this year.