Reggie Fils-Aimé announces new multi-part podcast for charity The former Nintendo boss is joining up with Harold Goldberg for "Talking Games with Reggie and Harold"

Former Nintendo of America head Reggie Fils-Aimé will soon be appearing on a podcast near you.

Fils-Aimé will be joining forces with New York Video Game Critics Circle's Harold Goldberg, and the podcast was announced via a GoFundMe page. Called "Talking Games with Reggie and Harold," it'll be released alongside efforts put forth by the New York Video Game Critics Circle, a nonprofit organization.

"Talking Games with Reggie and Harold will be a unique seven-part podcast with former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé and award-winning author/journalist Harold Goldberg," the official announcement stated. "Donations will benefit the New York Video Game Critics Circle nonprofit’s mentoring work in the time of COVID-19." You can check out the GoFundMe page and potential donations via the campaign. The podcast will be free, but those who donate can get in on extras, like sending questions to Reggie, bonus content, private auctions, and more.

"The program is designed to bring games courses to homeless high school students in New York City. “While everyone has been hard hit by this terrible COVID-19 virus in some way, the hardest hit, under-served communities in the Bronx need our help,” reads the mission statement. “And no community has been hit harder than students in homeless shelters, who live in complex situations in the best of times and are having trouble even connecting to a WiFi hotspot right now. These are our communities in need. These are the communities we want to help."

It's all for a good cause, and plus you get more Reggie. Might as well go have a listen and support it when it's out!