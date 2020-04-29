May's PlayStation Plus games include Cities: Skylines & Farming Simulator 19 Build your own city with Cities Skylines and then live a farmer's life with Farming Simulator 19 this month with free PlayStation games.

Not leaving the house can be a real bummer. PlayStation Plus wants to try and make things a bit better with two new games being added for its May round of free PlayStation Plus titles.

It's a great upcoming month for anyone that likes sim games or building things from scratch – with two fun extremes. You can spend time in the city or down at the farm. Thanks, PlayStation, for giving us a different outlook since most of us are staring at the walls of our homes and longingly out of windows.

First up is Cities: Skylines, which will let you build up your own city however you see fit. Develop your own hustling, bustling megacity in this game where you have to make important decisions about where to put your residents, businesses, and methods of transportation. Build up a thriving ecosystem and watch your citizens thrive. Hopefully it doesn't all crash and burn if you get careless.

Next up, take a break from city life with Farming Simulator 19, which is all about, well, exactly what you think it is. Head to the rural areas of town and become a farmer as you work with your hands for a living. Harvest your own crops, raise livestock, ride horses, and do all kinds of other cool stuff as you adopt a new countrified lifestyle. Hey, it sure seems like a lot less complicated than city livin'. Hey, ladies love tractors, or at least I've heard. Don't quote me on that.

You can pick up both games from Tuesday, May 5 until Monday, June 1, so you'll have plenty of time to nab the freebies when you have a spare moment. Plus, you have until May 4 to download April's PlayStation Plus titles. That means you can grab Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and DIRT Rally 2.0 before May 5 rolls around.

Which games are you stoked on picking up? Be sure to let us know in the comments below!